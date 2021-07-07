Dr. Syed Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Shah, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Comanche, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical College|Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
1
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Comanche10201 Highway 16, Comanche, TX 76442 Directions (972) 456-9352Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Aledo5700 E Interstate 20 Service Rd S, Willow Park, TX 76008 Directions (972) 480-3921
3
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Fort Worth1650 W Rosedale St Ste 105, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (972) 427-7238
4
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Granbury1200 Crawford Ave Ste B, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (972) 456-9354
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is very caring and a outstanding physician. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Syed Shah, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1720039480
Education & Certifications
- Heart Rhythm Society|UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Hosp-SUNY|University Hospital Suny
- King Edward Medical College|Royal College of Physicians &amp; Surgeons Edinburgh
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.