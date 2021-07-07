Overview

Dr. Syed Shah, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Comanche, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from King Edward Medical College|Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Shah works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Comanche in Comanche, TX with other offices in Willow Park, TX, Fort Worth, TX and Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.