Overview of Dr. Syed Rab, MD

Dr. Syed Rab, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They completed their fellowship with LSU New Orleans



Dr. Rab works at Dr. Syed Rab MD in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.