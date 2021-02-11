Dr. Syed Rab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Rab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Rab, MD
Dr. Syed Rab, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They completed their fellowship with LSU New Orleans
Dr. Rab works at
Dr. Rab's Office Locations
Dr. Syed Rab MD16014 Doctors Blvd, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 340-7868
Hospital Affiliations
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Hood Memorial Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- North Oaks Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rab is one of the most personable doctors that I know. His willingness to care for his patients is always above and beyond almost any other doctor that I have ever seen
About Dr. Syed Rab, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1891751301
Education & Certifications
- LSU New Orleans
- Atlantic City Med Ctr
