Dr. Rasheed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD
Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Rasheed works at
Dr. Rasheed's Office Locations
Garden State Counseling Inc.506 Hamburg Tpke Ste 209, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 720-9300
Podell Therapy Group140 N State Rt 17 Ste 250, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (631) 839-1880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rasheed is accommodating those of us who are on a stable medication program. I need "one pill" each day and I am fine. The diagnosis and treatment were straightforward. Dr. Rasheed is respectful of my time. I have no incentive to mislead him as to my progress and he could easily observe via tell-tale signs any problems in my manners during my visit. This is not therapy. Psychiatrists are usually able to make quick diagnoses and the standards of care are well known.
About Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1669511036
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
