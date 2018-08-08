Overview of Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD

Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Rasheed works at Garden State Counseling Inc. in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.