See All Psychiatrists in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD

Psychiatry
2.2 (29)
Map Pin Small Wayne, NJ
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD

Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Rasheed works at Garden State Counseling Inc. in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rasheed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Garden State Counseling Inc.
    506 Hamburg Tpke Ste 209, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 720-9300
  2. 2
    Podell Therapy Group
    140 N State Rt 17 Ste 250, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 839-1880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rasheed?

    Aug 08, 2018
    Dr. Rasheed is accommodating those of us who are on a stable medication program. I need "one pill" each day and I am fine. The diagnosis and treatment were straightforward. Dr. Rasheed is respectful of my time. I have no incentive to mislead him as to my progress and he could easily observe via tell-tale signs any problems in my manners during my visit. This is not therapy. Psychiatrists are usually able to make quick diagnoses and the standards of care are well known.
    Phil Delphi in NJ — Aug 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rasheed to family and friends

    Dr. Rasheed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rasheed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD.

    About Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669511036
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rasheed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rasheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rasheed has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasheed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasheed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasheed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasheed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasheed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Syed Rasheed, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.