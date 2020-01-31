Dr. Syed Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Raza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Raza, MD
Dr. Syed Raza, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their residency with University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
Dr. Raza works at
Dr. Raza's Office Locations
1
Quick Care Medical Station-med Plex880 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 515-3150Wednesday10:00am - 4:45pm
2
Allegiance Rheumatology18025 Fort St, Jackson, MI 23434 Directions (517) 780-7224
3
Henry Ford Allegiance Rheumatology1201 E Michigan Ave Ste 100, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 780-7224Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
4
Regional One Health Multispecialty Care, East Campus6555 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 515-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raza?
Dr Raza has been my rheumatologist for years and I trust him more than any other doctor I’ve ever had. He actually helped me get a diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis after I was misdiagnosed for over a decade by 3 other doctors.
About Dr. Syed Raza, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1063636306
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- University Of Tennessee
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza works at
Dr. Raza has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
