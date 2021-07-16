Overview

Dr. Syed Raza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Raza works at HeartPlace in Dallas, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.