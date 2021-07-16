Dr. Syed Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Raza, MD
Dr. Syed Raza, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
HeartPlace Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste A341, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
HeartPlace Methodist Richardson3001 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 175, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 635-5701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
The staff are amazing. Dr Raza is very knowledgeable and listens to what you have to say. He do not rush the appointment. Very patient and understanding. I will refer anyone that I come in contact with to see him for your heart. Very honest doctor and loves what he do. Thank you!!
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144417569
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School|University of Vermont / College of Medicine|University of Vermont College of Medicine
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics|University of Minnesota Medical Center
- NY Medical College
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
