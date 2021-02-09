Overview

Dr. Syed Raza, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Raza works at Advanced Cardiology Center in Apple Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.