Dr. Syed Raza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Raza, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Desert Valley Hospital and Saint Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Raza works at
Locations
Advanced Cardiology Center15962 Quantico Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Directions (760) 242-7560
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Valley Hospital
- Saint Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Staff stays quite busy and handles the phone and the front desk as needed, with a smile on their face. They can get super busy at times but I have never had to wait a long time before being seen. Dr. Raza is very busy at the hospital, this is a fact and his P.A., Dr. Frango, is wonderful. He explains things quite thoroughly, schedules necessary tests, gets back with you to tell you the results and it's quite obvious he works well with all the office staff and other medical staff in there. I am so grateful I found him. He's the best heart Dr. I have had since I moved up here 12-years ago.
About Dr. Syed Raza, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
