Overview of Dr. Syed Raza, MD

Dr. Syed Raza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Raza works at Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI and Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery, Tonsillitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.