Dr. Syed Raza, MD
Dr. Syed Raza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Karmanos Cancer Center4100 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (800) 527-6266Friday8:00am - 4:30pm
Univ. Physician Group18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 300, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 448-9220Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Wayne State University Physician Group26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 111, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 357-4151
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Raza is an outstanding physician. I came to him after being sent to Karmonos from Henry Ford... because of an insurance issue. I can only surmise that God was looking out for me. Henry Ford wanted to do procedure that scared the hell out of me. Dr Raza, suggested a less radical and invasive procedure. I went with Dr Raza, and my quality of life is excellent. Thank God for Dr Raza. I see him bi monthly, and he is always attentive to my needs. You need a good Doctor, Dr Raza is the man.
- English, French, Hindi and Urdu
- McMaster University
- University Of Toronto Canada
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, Tonsillitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raza speaks French, Hindi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
