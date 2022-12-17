Overview of Dr. Syed Rehman, MD

Dr. Syed Rehman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Rehman works at St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Assocaites PC in Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.