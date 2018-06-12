See All Family Doctors in Norwalk, CT
Dr. Syed Reza, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Syed Reza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.

Dr. Reza works at Occupational Healthcare in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premiere Physical Therapy of Darien Inc.
    346 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 (203) 846-8440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug Testing
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 12, 2018
    Just the best one can expect! Easy-going and very smart. Always explains well.
    Sam in NORWALK — Jun 12, 2018
    About Dr. Syed Reza, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Reza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reza works at Occupational Healthcare in Norwalk, CT. View the full address on Dr. Reza’s profile.

    Dr. Reza speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Reza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

