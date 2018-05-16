Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Syed W Rizwi MD1374 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 585-4267
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
I've been seeing Dr. Rizvi for over15 years...he is the best endocrinologist I've ever met.He has treated my whole family for different conditions, and is superior in his diagnosis and treatment. He really cares about the individual and wants to help everyone get in the best of health & feel well. He oversees a very busy office & the whole staff does their best to make your visit a pleasant experience. His family is my family-I highly recommend you meet this highly respected doctor. RosemaryK
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Allegheny University Hosps|Mercy Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Dow Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan
Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizvi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizvi speaks Hindi and Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.