Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Rizvi's Office Locations
Prince William County Community Services Board7969 Ashton Ave, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 792-7800
Allergy Partners of Northern Virginia4229 Lafayette Center Dr Ste 1760, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (571) 306-7919
Sheppard Pratt6501 N CHARLES ST, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 938-3464
Sterling Behavioral Health Serv20905 Professional Plz Ste 220, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 858-9841
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased he takes Medicare I saw another Doctor there but had to be switched! Dr Riizvi is very kind and caring and knows his business I liked the decisions he made to put careful decisions on my meditations! Don't let others who have bad reviews keep you from seeing a really good Doctor!!!!
About Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1396824363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizvi has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rizvi speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.