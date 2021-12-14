Overview of Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD

Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / LIAQUAT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Rizvi works at Prince William Community Services Board in Manassas, VA with other offices in Chantilly, VA, Towson, MD and Ashburn, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.