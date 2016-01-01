Dr. Rizvi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Dr. Rizvi's Office Locations
Beacon Medical Group Cleveland Rd.2235 Cleveland Rd, South Bend, IN 46628 Directions (574) 647-4530
Ireland Road Medical Group1815 E Ireland Rd, South Bend, IN 46614 Directions (574) 647-1700
Beacon Med Grp Core Lab900 I St, La Porte, IN 46350 Directions (574) 647-1972
Mishawaka Dialysis1420 Trinity Pl, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 231-7204
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508836172
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
