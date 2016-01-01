Overview of Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD

Dr. Syed Rizvi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Rizvi works at Beacon Medical Group Cleveland Road in South Bend, IN with other offices in La Porte, IN and Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.