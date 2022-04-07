Overview of Dr. Syed Hassan Rizvi, MD

Dr. Syed Hassan Rizvi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Hassan Rizvi works at Brown Physicians, Inc. in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.