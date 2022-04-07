See All Neurologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Syed Hassan Rizvi, MD

Neurology
3.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Hassan Rizvi, MD

Dr. Syed Hassan Rizvi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Hassan Rizvi works at Brown Physicians, Inc. in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hassan Rizvi's Office Locations

    Movement Disorders Program
    593 Eddy St Fl 5, Providence, RI 02903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-3032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr. Rizvi has been treating me since 2003. He is always available and treats the whole person, not only for MS, but takes notice of other medical conditions and adjusts medications/treatment accordingly. He is a caring human being in addition to a talented physician.
    Apr 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Syed Hassan Rizvi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1770511446
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Hassan Rizvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan Rizvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hassan Rizvi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassan Rizvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassan Rizvi works at Brown Physicians, Inc. in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Hassan Rizvi’s profile.

    Dr. Hassan Rizvi has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan Rizvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan Rizvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan Rizvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan Rizvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan Rizvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

