Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Sadiq works at
Locations
-
1
TDDC Fort Worth-Downtown900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadiq?
Dr. Sadiq is really great. He has been my mother's doctor for years. He has a wonderful bedside manner, very patient and thorough!
About Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144211707
Education & Certifications
- Ok University Hsc
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Sind Med Coll, U Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadiq works at
Dr. Sadiq has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadiq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadiq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.