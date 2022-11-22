Overview

Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Sadiq works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.