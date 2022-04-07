Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD
Overview of Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD
Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Sadiq's Office Locations
Naba Neurology17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 303, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 417-4814
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sadiq is very knowledgeable. He asks questions, listens, and answers questions thoroughly. He was genuinely concerned with my issues and diligent in finding answers.
About Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Sadiq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadiq speaks Hindi and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadiq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadiq.
