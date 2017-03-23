Overview of Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD

Dr. Syed Sadiq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Sadiq works at SYED A SADIQ MD in Laurel, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.