See All Gastroenterologists in Pine Bluff, AR
Dr. Syed Samad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Syed Samad, MD

Gastroenterology
2.4 (16)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Syed Samad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Samad works at Arkansas Surgery & Endoscopy in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Dysphagia and Peptic Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Care PA
    4800 S Hazel St, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 534-5533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Esophagitis
Dysphagia
Peptic Ulcer
Esophagitis
Dysphagia
Peptic Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Samad?

    Jul 08, 2017
    I have been going to Dr. Samad for years and he has always taken good care of me and my family. Dr. Samad is an excellent physician and his staff is very caring. This office goes the extra mile.
    F. Hall in Star City, AR — Jul 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Syed Samad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Syed Samad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Samad to family and friends

    Dr. Samad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Samad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Syed Samad, MD.

    About Dr. Syed Samad, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174585814
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wright State U Hosps
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Tex Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Marshall U Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dow Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samad accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Samad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samad works at Arkansas Surgery & Endoscopy in Pine Bluff, AR. View the full address on Dr. Samad’s profile.

    Dr. Samad has seen patients for Esophagitis, Dysphagia and Peptic Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Samad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Syed Samad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.