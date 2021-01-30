Dr. Syed Sattar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sattar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Sattar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Sattar, MD
Dr. Syed Sattar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
Dr. Sattar works at
Dr. Sattar's Office Locations
Inroads to Recovery933 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 932-2248
Inroads To Recovery Inc.2808 N 75th St, Omaha, NE 68134 Directions (402) 932-2248
Methodist Hospital8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 932-2248
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Knowledgeable, great help to our family.
About Dr. Syed Sattar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1942314604
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sattar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sattar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sattar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sattar works at
Dr. Sattar has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Tobacco Use Disorder and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sattar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sattar speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sattar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sattar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sattar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sattar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.