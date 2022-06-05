Dr. Syed Sayeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Sayeed, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Sayeed, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Precision Surgery of New York PC139 PLANDOME RD, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 439-5160
Precision Surgery of New York PC3750 EXPRESS DR S, Islandia, NY 11749 Directions (516) 439-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sayeed and his entire staff are excellent! Dr. Sayeed is very knowledgeable and kind. When selecting a doctor it’s important to find someone that you trust and respect, Dr. Sayeed is the only person I trust with my face! I value his expertise and always feel like I’m in good hands. The entire staff makes you feel comfortable and cared for.
About Dr. Syed Sayeed, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Shriners Hosp-U Tex Med Br
- Nassau University Medical Center
- North Shore-LI Jewish Hlth System
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- City University NY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayeed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.