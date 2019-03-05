Overview

Dr. Syed Mubashir Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in Mechanicsville, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.