Dr. Syed Shaukat, MD
Dr. Syed Shaukat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Hoofnagle Urology Center520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 208, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3335
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Although wait times may be a bit long, it's worth it - I have been a life long migraine sufferer. If you are looking for a touchy-feely doc, look elsewhere, but if you want a professional who will work with you, answer your questions and really knows migraine, he is outstanding. After a fifty year struggle, finally I found a doctor who both understands and has the tools to treat this disease. I don't mind the fact that he does his notes as he talks into his computer during our appointment. I have read people say the office staff is rude - the have been responsive to my needs for a pre authorization for a prescription - if you are nice to them and give them time to do their job, there is not a problem. It is a large practice for sure, but again, Dr. Shaukat from my personal experience is a first rate physician.
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
