Dr. Syed Shirazee, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Shirazee, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They completed their fellowship with Ruby Meml Hospital Wva University
Locations
Saint Francis Medical Partners - Pulmonary2996 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 791-0244
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shirazee is a great Doc. Listens and explains things very well. Polite and takes his time.
About Dr. Syed Shirazee, MD
- Pulmonology
- English, Urdu
- 1922019702
Education & Certifications
- Ruby Meml Hospital Wva University
- University Of Illinois
