Dr. Syed Shirazee, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They completed their fellowship with Ruby Meml Hospital Wva University



Dr. Shirazee works at Saint Francis Medical Partners - Pulmonary in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.