Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Bartlett, TN
Dr. Syed Shirazee, MD

Pulmonology
4.7 (61)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Syed Shirazee, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They completed their fellowship with Ruby Meml Hospital Wva University

Dr. Shirazee works at Saint Francis Medical Partners - Pulmonary in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Medical Partners - Pulmonary
    2996 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 791-0244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Syed Shirazee, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922019702
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ruby Meml Hospital Wva University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Shirazee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirazee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirazee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shirazee works at Saint Francis Medical Partners - Pulmonary in Bartlett, TN. View the full address on Dr. Shirazee’s profile.

    Dr. Shirazee has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirazee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirazee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirazee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirazee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirazee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

