Dr. Syed Thiwan, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Syed Thiwan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Thiwan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Tirunelveli Med Coll Madurai U and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Thiwan works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists885 Kempsville Rd Ste 114, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-0165
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On 7-30-2021, Dr. S. Thiwan performed a colonoscopy on me. Dr. Thiwan and his staff did an excellent job. He will be my gastroenterologist until he retires
About Dr. Syed Thiwan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1932174687
Education & Certifications
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Tirunelveli Med Coll Madurai U
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thiwan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thiwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thiwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thiwan works at
Dr. Thiwan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Anemia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thiwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thiwan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thiwan.
