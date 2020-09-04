Overview of Dr. Syed Yusoof, MD

Dr. Syed Yusoof, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Yusoof works at Panacea Clinic Of El Paso in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.