Overview of Dr. Syed Zafar, MD

Dr. Syed Zafar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zafar works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.