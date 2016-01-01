Overview

Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bismarck, ND. They graduated from Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck.



Dr. Zaidi works at Essentia Health-Mid Dakota Bismarck Kirkwood Clinic in Bismarck, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.