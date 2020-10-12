Overview of Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD

Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Zaidi works at ProMedica Physicians Neurology in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.