Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Dr. Zaidi's Office Locations
ProMedica Physicians Neurology2130 W Central Ave Ste 101-103, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Zaidi was excellent. He was very informative prior to surgery. The staff in his office were caring and happy people, a rarity in the medical field today.
About Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
