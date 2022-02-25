Overview

Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Med College Pakistan|Dow Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Zaidi works at Rush Copley Gastroenterology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center - Waterford in Aurora, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.