Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Med College Pakistan|Dow Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Rush Copley Gastroenterology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center - Waterford1256 Waterford Dr Ste 120, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 499-6688
Rush Copley Gastroenterology, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center Yorkville1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 340, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 499-6688
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Good listener. Helpful advice.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1689618290
- Rush University Medical Center|Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois|Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Dow Med College Pakistan|Dow Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zaidi speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
