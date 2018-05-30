See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Zaidi works at Monmouth Medical Center Inc in Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Red Bank, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
1.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Medical Center Inc
    300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 923-6935
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    47 Reckless Pl, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 761-1900
  3. 3
    Melissa Rivera Marano Psy.d. LLC
    501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 6, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 577-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zaidi?

May 30, 2018
So caring and attentive to our child!
NJ — May 30, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zaidi to family and friends

Dr. Zaidi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zaidi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD.

About Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Urdu
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1750452546
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.