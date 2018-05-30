Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
Overview
Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Locations
-
1
Monmouth Medical Center Inc300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 923-6935Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 47 Reckless Pl, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 761-1900
-
3
Melissa Rivera Marano Psy.d. LLC501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 6, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 577-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaidi?
So caring and attentive to our child!
About Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Urdu
- 1750452546
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Dr. Zaidi speaks Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.