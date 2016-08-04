See All Nephrologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD

Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine

Dr. Zaidi works at CHI St. Luke's The Woodlands Physicians in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX and Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Zaidi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Luke's The Woodlands Physicians
    17198 St Lukes Way Ste 430, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 226-6103
  2. 2
    Renal Physicians of Montgomery County
    200 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 246-0555
  3. 3
    Renal Physicians of Montgomery County - Tomball
    425 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 105, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 220-0803
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperkalemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Renal Hyperparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zaidi?

    Aug 04, 2016
    If you are in need of a wonderful and caring doctor with great staff, go see Dr. Zaidi. I can't brag enough on the support he gives through his work as a doctor and as a human being. He tried everything possible to keep us away from dialysis but when it was time he let us know and guided us through the process.
    EM in Conroe, TX — Aug 04, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zaidi to family and friends

    Dr. Zaidi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zaidi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD.

    About Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912090572
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville|University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.