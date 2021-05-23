Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Dr. Zaidi's Office Locations
1
Breeze Hospice of Missouri LLC3535 S Jefferson Ave Ste 118, Saint Louis, MO 63118 Directions (314) 776-7999
2
St Louis Behavioral Health Associates LLC1400 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125 Directions (314) 776-7990
3
Crystal Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center250 S New Florissant Rd, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 776-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Hannibal Regional Hospital
- South City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Zaidi for five years. He was able to give me a proper diagnosis and I find him easy to talk to and a sympathetic listener.
About Dr. Syed Zaidi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1932549250
Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Dr. Zaidi has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Adjustment Disorder and Impulse Control Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
