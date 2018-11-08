Dr. Syed Adeel Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeel Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Adeel Zaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syed Adeel Zaidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Adeel Zaidi works at
Locations
Sunset9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 534-5464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Intermountain Healthcare-sunset Cardiology9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 534-5464
Saint Rose Dominican Hospital - San Martin Campus8280 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 492-8000
Mercy Clinic West1000 Mineral Point Ave, Janesville, WI 53548 Directions (608) 756-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zaidi saved my life on April 12. 2018 at Spring Valley Hospital. I had a completely blocked artery and he was able to clean it out and put in 3 stents. I feel that he did a good job and the best surgical procedure.
About Dr. Syed Adeel Zaidi, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1972503878
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Adeel Zaidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adeel Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adeel Zaidi speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeel Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeel Zaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeel Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeel Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.