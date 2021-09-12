Dr. Syed Raza Zaidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syed Raza Zaidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syed Raza Zaidi, MD
Dr. Syed Raza Zaidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Raza Zaidi works at
Dr. Raza Zaidi's Office Locations
-
1
Bergen Psychiatric Associates294 State St Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-4004
- 2 15-01 Broadway Ste 6, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-7733
-
3
Comprehensive Spine Care PA466 Old Hook Rd Ste 16, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 342-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raza Zaidi?
I have been a patient of Dr Zaida for about 10 years now. I was recommended to him by my GP when I was at the lowest point in my life. Dr Zaida has shown me how to live life and be happy. Dr Zaida is the absolute best doctor I have had the fortune to work with. He cares about his patients and has guided me to get the most out of life. I have nothing but great things to say about him and his professionalism. Also, he has the most amazing staff - in particular, Mary, the associate manager. She has always gone above and beyond to insure my medical needs were met and when I call the office and speak to her, she bends over backwards and goes above and beyond in such a kind way to assist with any issues or just to answer a question- she’s the best. Kudos to Dr Zaida, Mary and all the other incredible staff. I have a good life because of all of you!!!
About Dr. Syed Raza Zaidi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1982675476
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza Zaidi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raza Zaidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza Zaidi works at
Dr. Raza Zaidi has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza Zaidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raza Zaidi speaks Hindi.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza Zaidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza Zaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raza Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raza Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.