Dr. Syed Raza Zaidi, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (38)
Map Pin Small Hackensack, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Syed Raza Zaidi, MD

Dr. Syed Raza Zaidi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Raza Zaidi works at Bergen Psychiatric Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Fair Lawn, NJ and Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raza Zaidi's Office Locations

    Bergen Psychiatric Associates
    294 State St Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-4004
    15-01 Broadway Ste 6, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 794-7733
    Comprehensive Spine Care PA
    466 Old Hook Rd Ste 16, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 342-4004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 12, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr Zaida for about 10 years now. I was recommended to him by my GP when I was at the lowest point in my life. Dr Zaida has shown me how to live life and be happy. Dr Zaida is the absolute best doctor I have had the fortune to work with. He cares about his patients and has guided me to get the most out of life. I have nothing but great things to say about him and his professionalism. Also, he has the most amazing staff - in particular, Mary, the associate manager. She has always gone above and beyond to insure my medical needs were met and when I call the office and speak to her, she bends over backwards and goes above and beyond in such a kind way to assist with any issues or just to answer a question- she’s the best. Kudos to Dr Zaida, Mary and all the other incredible staff. I have a good life because of all of you!!!
    Maureen Considine — Sep 12, 2021
    About Dr. Syed Raza Zaidi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982675476
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
