Overview of Dr. Syeda Ahmed Naqvi, MD

Dr. Syeda Ahmed Naqvi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed Naqvi works at Midwest Eye Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH and Ft Mitchell, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmed Naqvi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Eye Surgery Center
    4452 Eastgate Blvd Ste 305, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 752-5700
  2. 2
    North Location
    8760 Union Centre Blvd, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 454-0544
  3. 3
    Tristate Centers for Sight Inc.
    500 THOMAS MORE PKWY, Ft Mitchell, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 341-4525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bethesda North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Diplopia
Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Diplopia

Treatment frequency



Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 09, 2021
Dr.Navqi was excellent with my teen daughter. We came in to remove chalazions from both eyelids. I figured the first appt would be a consult only but she offered to do the full procedure our first visit since my daughter had a dance coming up and was self conscious. She talked her through everything was knowledgeable with great bedside manner. We left very happy and we're thankful she was so considerate of our time and my teens self image!
About Dr. Syeda Ahmed Naqvi, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447592761
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Syeda Ahmed Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ahmed Naqvi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ahmed Naqvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ahmed Naqvi has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed Naqvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed Naqvi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed Naqvi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed Naqvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed Naqvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

