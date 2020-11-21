See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in Patchogue, NY
Dr. Syeda Asad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Syeda Asad, MD

Nuclear Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Syeda Asad, MD

Dr. Syeda Asad, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Medical College.

Dr. Asad works at OrthoMed in Patchogue, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Asad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoMed
    239 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 427-6920
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Lower Back Injuries
Wellness Examination
Low Back Pain
Lower Back Injuries
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Asad?

    Nov 21, 2020
    Great Doctor really helped with my health issues and is super compassionate.
    — Nov 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Syeda Asad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Syeda Asad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Asad to family and friends

    Dr. Asad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Asad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Syeda Asad, MD.

    About Dr. Syeda Asad, MD

    Specialties
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740576065
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Shore/Long Island Jewish Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sind Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Asad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Syeda Asad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.