Dr. Basith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syeda Basith, MD
Overview of Dr. Syeda Basith, MD
Dr. Syeda Basith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Basith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Basith's Office Locations
-
1
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7000Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
2
USF Eye Institute13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-4864Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basith?
In my opinion Dr. Basith is one of the best Pediatric Optamologist in Tampa. She performed eye surgery on my son and I was very pleased with the whole process. She made herself available before and after the surgery to ensure all of my questions were answered. She even took the time to call and check on my son on the weekend following the surgery.
About Dr. Syeda Basith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1104357995
Education & Certifications
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basith works at
Dr. Basith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.