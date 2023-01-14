Dr. Syeda Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syeda Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Syeda Hasan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Hasan works at
Locations
Syeda I Hasan, M.D. PC695 Dutchess Tpke Ste G, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 463-2896
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The Registration process was thorough. Staff was very helpful. Dr. Hasani is pleasant great listener knowledgeable and medication expert. I have recommended many people to Dr. Hasan
About Dr. Syeda Hasan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1447370259
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|Columbia University at HHHC
- Columbia University at HHC|Columbia Universiy at HHC
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hasan speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
