Dr. Nuzhat accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syeda Nuzhat, MD
Dr. Syeda Nuzhat, MD
Dr. Syeda Nuzhat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Nuzhat works at
Dr. Nuzhat's Office Locations
Taunton State Hospital60 Hodges Ave, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 977-3136
Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital309 BELMONT ST, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 368-3300
Behavioral Healthcare Services435 Shrewsbury St, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 753-5554
Central Mass Rho305 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 368-3505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Syeda Nuzhat, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033307988
Education & Certifications
- FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
