Overview of Dr. Syeda Rizvi, MD

Dr. Syeda Rizvi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dunedin, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Rizvi works at Suncoast Eyewear Boutique in Dunedin, FL with other offices in Seminole, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Advance Directive End of Life Planning, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.