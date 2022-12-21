Dr. Syeda Sayeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syeda Sayeed, MD
Dr. Syeda Sayeed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Ocean State Rheumatology LLC1030 President Ave Rm 305A, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 235-6744
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sayeed is very professional, smart and approachable. I had severe pain, she took the time to explain the causes of the problem as well as the different treatment approaches and helped me efficiently with medications and injections. The office staff is very kind and friendly. It was such a great experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Sayeed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayeed has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayeed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.