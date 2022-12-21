Overview of Dr. Syeda Sayeed, MD

Dr. Syeda Sayeed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sayeed works at Ocean State Rheumatology LLC in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.