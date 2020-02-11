Dr. Sultana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syeda Sultana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Syeda Sultana, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Bay Hill Psychiatric Associates LLC2869 Wilshire Dr Ste 203, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 903-9696
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr. Sultana now for over 2 years. I tried to go to other doctors closer to where I live but I was unable to find one as thorough and concerned as she was with my overall health. She actually listens to my concerns and minimizes my meds when possible. I am very stable now with minimal medication. I drive almost an hour away to keep this doctor. Also my wait time over the two years I have been there I only waited more than an hour twice. I was told that an emergency patient threw off the schedule. I was happy to know that real emergencies took priority because it could have been me.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Bengali and Hindi
- 1164553467
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Sultana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultana speaks Bengali and Hindi.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultana. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultana.
