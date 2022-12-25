Dr. Syedkashif Haider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syedkashif Haider, MD
Overview
Dr. Syedkashif Haider, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.

Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology2406 Ring Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great experience no problem would recommend
About Dr. Syedkashif Haider, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1609958388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Haider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haider accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Haider using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Haider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Haider has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haider. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haider.
