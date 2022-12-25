Overview

Dr. Syedkashif Haider, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Haider works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.