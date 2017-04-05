Dr. Syedshariq Saghir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saghir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Syedshariq Saghir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Syedshariq Saghir, MD
Dr. Syedshariq Saghir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Saghir works at
Dr. Saghir's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Associates of Texas4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 202, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 521-6000
-
2
Plano6300 W Parker Rd Ste G22, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 521-6000
-
3
Sherman Office300 N Highland Ave Ste 310, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (972) 521-6000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Saghir?
My husband sees Dr Saghir and as a nurse, I was so impressed with his knowledge and the way he sits with the patient and explains everything. Ashley, front office and Sam, medical assistant were courteous and professional. I'm thankful Dr Saghir sees patients in Anna.
About Dr. Syedshariq Saghir, MD
- Nephrology
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1841319498
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati Med Ctr
- Christ Hosp Cinncinnati
- Patna Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saghir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saghir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saghir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saghir works at
Dr. Saghir has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Anemia and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saghir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saghir speaks Hindi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Saghir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saghir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saghir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saghir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.