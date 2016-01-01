Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syema Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Syema Sheikh, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Northwest Neurology, Ltd.1850 W Winchester Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 882-6604
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1114360005
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
