See All Neurosurgeons in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (88)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD

Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Palmer works at Sylvain Palmer MD INC in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD
Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD
5.0 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD
Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Palmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvain Palmer MD INC
    27799 Medical Center Rd Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 364-1060
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Care
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • National Elevator
    • Optima Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?

    Aug 21, 2021
    It's been two years since Dr. Palmer did my surgery, which was for L3-4 and L4-5 micro laminotomy and diskectomy, and L4-5 fusion using the Aspen device. I have maintained a daily morning regime of 45 minutes stretching and 30 minutes walking, since the operation. I've started lifting weights again. I'm 67 now and really started getting my back loosened up about 18 months after the surgery. But now my back feels better than it did 25 years ago. Core muscles have substantially improved to allow me to play golf as much as I want. I've never taken any pain medication for my back since the operation. I suggest to anyone to follow Dr. P's simple advice to "listen to your body." Give your body time to build up back and core muscles, some of which may be being used for the very first time. DO PHYSICAL THERAPY BEFORE AND AFTER THE OPERATION. Two thumbs up on the Aspen device.
    Vince Vancho — Aug 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Palmer to family and friends

    Dr. Palmer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Palmer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD.

    About Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508971912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University, Ithaca New York
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palmer works at Sylvain Palmer MD INC in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Palmer’s profile.

    Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sylvain Palmer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.