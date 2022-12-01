Dr. Sylvain Sidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvain Sidi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sylvain Sidi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universite De Montpellier I, Ufr De Medecine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Sidi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sylvain Sidi MD PC310 N Wilmot Rd Ste 202, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 885-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sidi?
Dr. Sidi is an excellent doctor. He is a straightforward, no-nonsense doctor but he is also caring, compassionate, attentive and extremely knowledgeable. I live in Las Vegas and my 84 year old mom lives in Tucson. She went into the hospital with severe itching, jaundice, and weight loss, only to be prematurely discharged. Dr. Sidi called us the next morning and expressed the urgency of getting my mom in to see him asap. He said he would clear his schedule to get her in. The following week, he performed a procedure (ERCP) where he was able to clear the bile duct by placing a stent. Within a week, my mom started feeling better. Dr. Sidi answered every text and call- no doctor has ever done that! He's amazing. His knowledge, expertise and urgency in addressing my mom's illness is what saved her. I honestly believe the outcome would have been far worse had we gone to someone else. We are eternally grateful to him and his staff. You won't find a better doctor. Thank you Dr. Sidi!
About Dr. Sylvain Sidi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1700995586
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University St Elizabeth Hospital
- Tucson Hosps Med Ed Prgm
- Universite De Montpellier I, Ufr De Medecine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidi works at
Dr. Sidi has seen patients for Achalasia, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sidi speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.