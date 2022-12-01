See All Gastroenterologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Sylvain Sidi, MD

Gastroenterology
3.3 (114)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sylvain Sidi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universite De Montpellier I, Ufr De Medecine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Sidi works at Sylvain Sidi MD in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Achalasia, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sylvain Sidi MD PC
    310 N Wilmot Rd Ste 202, Tucson, AZ 85711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 885-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagstaff Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (43)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Sidi is an excellent doctor. He is a straightforward, no-nonsense doctor but he is also caring, compassionate, attentive and extremely knowledgeable. I live in Las Vegas and my 84 year old mom lives in Tucson. She went into the hospital with severe itching, jaundice, and weight loss, only to be prematurely discharged. Dr. Sidi called us the next morning and expressed the urgency of getting my mom in to see him asap. He said he would clear his schedule to get her in. The following week, he performed a procedure (ERCP) where he was able to clear the bile duct by placing a stent. Within a week, my mom started feeling better. Dr. Sidi answered every text and call- no doctor has ever done that! He's amazing. His knowledge, expertise and urgency in addressing my mom's illness is what saved her. I honestly believe the outcome would have been far worse had we gone to someone else. We are eternally grateful to him and his staff. You won't find a better doctor. Thank you Dr. Sidi!
    — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Sylvain Sidi, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    • 1700995586
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts University St Elizabeth Hospital
    • Tucson Hosps Med Ed Prgm
    • Universite De Montpellier I, Ufr De Medecine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvain Sidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sidi has seen patients for Achalasia, Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sidi speaks French, Italian and Spanish.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

