Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylvan Clarke, MD
Overview of Dr. Sylvan Clarke, MD
Dr. Sylvan Clarke, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Dr. Clarke's Office Locations
The South Bend Clinic211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9294Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 237-9294
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 237-9294
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Clarke is excellent and very knowledgeable and provided me with several courses of action. I would 100 percent recommend him for any hand problem. I had gone to him prior for a broken hand, and my hand is now perfect, even without surgery.
About Dr. Sylvan Clarke, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1730396441
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
