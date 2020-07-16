Overview of Dr. Sylvanus Fiakpornoo, MD

Dr. Sylvanus Fiakpornoo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ghana, Medical School and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Fiakpornoo works at Great Oaks Nh in Roswell, GA with other offices in Hiram, GA and Dallas, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.