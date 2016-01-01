See All General Surgeons in Beckley, WV
Dr. Sylvanus Oyogoa, MD

General Surgery
2.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Beckley, WV
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sylvanus Oyogoa, MD

Dr. Sylvanus Oyogoa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV. 

Dr. Oyogoa works at Beckley Area Medical Clinic Surgical Association in Beckley, WV with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oyogoa's Office Locations

    Surgical Associates
    1828 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 253-5690
    Baltimore Surgical LLC
    2411 W Belvedere Ave Ste 302, Baltimore, MD 21215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 241-3736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beckley Arh Hospital
  • Raleigh General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Sylvanus Oyogoa, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801863139
    Education & Certifications

    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvanus Oyogoa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyogoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oyogoa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oyogoa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oyogoa has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oyogoa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyogoa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyogoa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyogoa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyogoa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

