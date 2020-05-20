See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Broadview Heights, OH
Dr. Sylvester Smarty, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Broadview Heights, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sylvester Smarty, MD

Dr. Sylvester Smarty, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Broadview Heights, OH. 

Dr. Smarty works at Smarty LLC in Broadview Heights, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Smarty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Smarty LLC
    3505 E Royalton Rd Ste 174, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 838-5536
  2. 2
    Signature Health Pharmacy LLC
    5410 Transportation Blvd Ste 4, Cleveland, OH 44125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 663-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Opioid Dependence
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Opioid Dependence

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sylvester Smarty, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497841464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvester Smarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smarty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smarty has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smarty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

