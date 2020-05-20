Dr. Sylvester Smarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sylvester Smarty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sylvester Smarty, MD
Dr. Sylvester Smarty, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Broadview Heights, OH.
Dr. Smarty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Smarty's Office Locations
-
1
Smarty LLC3505 E Royalton Rd Ste 174, Broadview Heights, OH 44147 Directions (440) 838-5536
-
2
Signature Health Pharmacy LLC5410 Transportation Blvd Ste 4, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 663-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smarty?
I saw Dr. Smarty over a video call and received amazing service. He was so friendly and didn't rush. I felt like his diagnosis was very accurate and look forward to my next appt with him.
About Dr. Sylvester Smarty, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1497841464
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smarty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smarty works at
Dr. Smarty has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smarty. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.